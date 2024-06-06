Report: Kansas City Chiefs set to bring back WR Mecole Hardman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to bring back the wide receiver who caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was first to report Thursday morning the team is re-signing Mecole Hardman.

Breaking: The #Chiefs are re-signing WR Mecole Hardman, per source.



Kansas City’s Super Bowl Hero returns. pic.twitter.com/YXvJZopOWW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 6, 2024

Hardman caught Patrick Mahomes’ OT touchdown pass in February to give the Chiefs their third Super Bowl championship in the last five seasons.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the team and Hardman, 26, have agreed on a one-year deal.

Veteran WR Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source.



A hero in Super Bowl LVIII after a brief stint with the #Jets, Hardman is back in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/xiA5p0svq8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

The Chiefs drafted Hardman with the 56th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

After spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman signed a deal to join the New York Jets, but his time in New York was short-lived.

He re-joined the Chiefs in the middle of the 2023 season, adding key depth to the position for the stretch run of the regular season and throughout the playoffs.

