Report: NFL eyes 6-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice warming up before practice.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is reportedly eyeing a six-game suspension for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for his role in a high-speed injury crash in 2024.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on Tuesday that the NFL would suspend Rice for violating the terms of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Schefter reported the suspension would start at the beginning of the regular season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Rice has agreed to start serving the suspension at the beginning of the season.

Earlier this month, Rice appeared to be headed toward a Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing with the league. League insiders had speculated the date of the hearing would mean that any suspension would not begin until after Sept. 30.

It’s unclear if that timeline would be moved up based on Schefter’s Wednesday report.

If the suspension winds up being six games, Rice would be eligible to return for the Week 7 game on Oct. 19, when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

