Report: NFL eyes 6-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is reportedly eyeing a six-game suspension for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for his role in a high-speed injury crash in 2024.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on Tuesday that the NFL would suspend Rice for violating the terms of the league’s personal conduct policy.

NFL is aiming for at least a potential six-game suspension for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, sources tell ESPN. The suspension would kick in at the start of this season. pic.twitter.com/3Z2ktXsVds — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

Schefter reported the suspension would start at the beginning of the regular season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Rice has agreed to start serving the suspension at the beginning of the season.

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is accepting and will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season, per sources.



The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, which will end Rice’s disciplinary limbo and make him eligible to return Week 7 vs. Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/uPcZoCy0OV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2025

Earlier this month , Rice appeared to be headed toward a Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing with the league. League insiders had speculated the date of the hearing would mean that any suspension would not begin until after Sept. 30.

It’s unclear if that timeline would be moved up based on Schefter’s Wednesday report.

If the suspension winds up being six games, Rice would be eligible to return for the Week 7 game on Oct. 19, when the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—