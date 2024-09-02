Report says Chiefs place Edwards-Helaire on reserve non-football illness list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, reports indicated Monday morning.

ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates reported the team placed Edwards-Helaire on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Chiefs have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the reserve/non-football illness list.



As a result, CEH is now out for at least four games. Makes the addition of Samaje Perine that much more important for the champs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2024

The move makes the Chiefs former first-round running back unavailable for the first four games.

Edwards-Helaire was listed as the backup running back to starter Isiah Pacheco on the team’s first unofficial roster/depth chart released Saturday.

With Edwards-Helaire sidelined, the Chiefs’ recently-acquired Samaje Perine could see additional reps at the position. Training camp and preseason standout fullback Carson Steele could also stand to benefit from additional opportunities.

The Chiefs are set to start their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl this Thursday in the NFL kickoff opener, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

