Reports: Chiefs, C Creed Humphrey agree to contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center Creed Humphrey will be sticking around a bit longer in Kansas City.

Humphrey, a second-round pick three years ago from Oklahoma, and the Chiefs agreed to “a massive new deal to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center,” according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: The #Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey have agreed to terms on a massive new deal to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center. pic.twitter.com/47C484DwuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2024

The deal — a four-year contract worth $72 million, including $50 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter — locks down Humphrey, a former second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, through the 2028 season.

ESPN Sources: Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history.



Deal negotiated by Ken Sarnoff and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/AooEM0HMwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

Humphrey's deal dwarfs the previous record contract for a center — the four-year, $54-million contract Detroit signed Frank Ragnow to before the 2021 season, according to Over the Cap.

New Orleans signed Erik McCoy to a $60-million deal in 2022, but it was over five years, according to Spotrac.

Ragnow's deal included a then-record $42 million in guaranteed money.

Humphrey has started all 51 games in his first three NFL seasons, establishing himself as one of the top centers in the league.

Kansas City drafted the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

