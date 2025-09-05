RG Mekhi Becton active for Chargers against Chiefs in 2025 season-opener in Brazil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No Los Angeles Chargers players carried an injury designation into the game until guard Mekhi Becton (illness) was added Friday morning, but Becton will play.

He was signed in the offseason to a two-year, $20-million deal and emerged as the Chargers’ starting right guard entering his sixth NFL season.

Becton spent the first four years with the New York Jets and played for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Two rookies — wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee), who didn’t make the trip to Brazil, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), who officially was questionable — are among Kansas City’s inactives.

Both missed significant time during training camp.

The duo is joined by tight end Jared Wiley, who is still working back from last season’s torn ACL, running back Elijah Mitchell, interior lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring.

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipolotu, who was elevated from the practice squad, will play to shore up the interior of Kansas City’s defensive line with Norman-Lott unable to make his NFL debut.

Tackle Foster Sarell, who was elevated from the practice squad in case Becton was unable to go, was among Los Angeles’ inactives .

Tight ends Tucker Fisk and Oronde Gadsen, linebacker Kyle Kennard, defensive lineman Naquan Jones, safety RJ Mickens and cornerback Nikko Reed also are inactive for the Chargers.

Kansas City has won 10 of 12 season openers under Andy Reid, including nine of the last 10.

