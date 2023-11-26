Richie James, Montrell Washington active for Chiefs’ injury-riddled WR corps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will suit up against an injury-depleted Kansas City Chiefs offense when the AFC West rivals meet Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Crosby leads the Raiders with 10 1/2 sacks. He also has 65 total tackles, including 14 for a loss, with 17 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are without three key weapons.

An already struggling receiver corps will be without Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) and Mecole Hardman Jr. (thumb), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday and won’t be eligible to return until the Christmas Day rematch with the Raiders at the earliest.

Hardman hurt his thumb in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia and Toney, who stepped in at punt returner, also got banged up on special teams.

With both players sidelined, veteran wide receiver Richie James Jr., who was activated from injury reserve with a sprained knee last week, figures to handle return duties and take on a bigger role with the offense.

However, Montrell Washington, who returned punts earlier in the season when injuries rocked the receiving room, was elevated from the practice squad and could handle return duties as well.

Kansas City also ruled out running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), who is the team’s third-down back, on Friday’s injury report. He’s adept at pass protection and has been one of the best red-zone threats out of the backfield in recent years.

Running back La’Mical Perine, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday along with Washington, will provide depth behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

McKinnon and Toney are inactive for the Chiefs along with defensive ends B.J. Thompson and Malik Herring, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and guard Mike Caliendo.

Las Vegas safety Roderic Teamer headlines Las Vegas’ inactives after his DUI arrest Sunday morning.

But the bigger news for the Raiders is Crosby’s availability. He was doubtful with a knee injury and didn’t practice all week.

Crosby is the first NFL player with a “doubtful” designation to suit up during the 2023 NFL season.

Teamer (hamstring) was among four players listed as questionable along with safety Marcus Epps (neck), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle).

Like Crosby, Epps, Miller and Spillane will suit up against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett, quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Amari Burney, center Hroniss Grasu, and defensive tackles Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera also are inactive for the Raiders.

