RT Jawaan Taylor exits as Chiefs must shuffle offensive line again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ game of musical chairs along the offensive line continued Saturday with another shuffling of the five up front on offense.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who has appeared on the Chiefs’ injury report with a knee injury for the last four weeks, left the game late in the third quarter.

Officially, Kansas City listed Taylor as questionable with a knee injury and Wanya Morris took over at right tackle in the fourth quarter.

Morris had served as the Chiefs’ starting left tackle for much of the season, replacing an ineffective Kingsley Suamataia in Week 2.

But Morris endured his own struggles as the season wore on, prompting Kansas City to pluck D.J. Humphries from the free-agent wire after his surgically repaired knee was medically cleared.

Humphries started two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers but left that game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Joe Thuney bumped from guard to left tackle with Humphries unable to play the last two weeks.

Mike Caliendo stepped in for Thuney at guard.

That combination started on the left side for a second straight week.

