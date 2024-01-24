Several Chiefs starters miss practice ahead of AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said a handful of players on both sides of the ball will miss Wednesday’s practice due to injuries.

Offensively, right guard Trey Smith (illness), left guard Joe Thuney (strained pec) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe) will miss Wednesday’s practice.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted Wednesday afternoon that while Thuney will try to play Sunday, a source told him that he is “unlikely to play.”

Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl guard Joe Thuney will not practice today due to his pec injury and, in the words of one source, is unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Ravens. But as another source also said, “he’s going to work like crazy to play.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Reid told reporters that if Thuney is unable to go, guard Nick Allegretti would get the start, noting players think of him as a starter anyway.

The picture is a little clearer for Pacheco, who was part of a group of players that spoke Wednesday. Reid said that he'll "absolutely" be ready to play Sunday.

Asked #Chiefs Isiah Pacheco (toe) if he’ll play Sunday in Baltimore: “Absolutely” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 24, 2024

On defense, safety Mike Edwards remains in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who remains on the team’s injured reserve list with a knee injury, was also held out of Wednesday’s practice.

The Chiefs and Ravens kickoff at 2 p.m. CST from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game is broadcast on CBS.

—