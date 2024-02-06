'She's unbelievable': Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's success at Grammys, says he's heard new album

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is filled with anticipation as they await for the Chiefs to compete in Super Bowl LVIII in just six days.

But there's another fan base also filled with anticipation — the Swifties, who are die hard fans of Taylor Swift.

This comes as superstar Swift announced Sunday at the Grammys that she's dropping a new album in April.

While the Swifties have to wait until then, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating Swift, said he has already had the chance to hear some of it.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable," Kelce told reporters at Opening Night in Las Vegas. "I can't wait for her shake up the world when it finally drops."

Kelce refused to give any spoilers on what fans can expect, saying they'd have to wait until it drops.

"I can't give you anything, I leave that up to her," Kelce said.

He also took the time to praise Swift after she won the Album of the Year at the Grammys Sunday night.

"She's unbelievable; she's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too," Kelce said.

