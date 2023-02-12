Sights of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles from Arizona

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez

A fan arrives outside State Farm Stadium prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The jacket of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The sneakers of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Kansas City Chiefs fan The Weird Wolf arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A Kansas City Chiefs fan reacts before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The inernational flag of Greece decal of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) is seen pre-game at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Prev 1 / Ad Next