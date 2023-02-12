Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Sights of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles from Arizona

The sights and sounds of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Super Bowl Football Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez Super Bowl Football A fan arrives outside State Farm Stadium prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football The jacket of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football The sneakers of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs fan The Weird Wolf arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Seth Wenig Super Bowl Football A Kansas City Chiefs fan reacts before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football The inernational flag of Greece decal of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) is seen pre-game at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano Super Bowl Football Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

