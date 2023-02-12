Sights of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles from Arizona
The sights and sounds of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez A fan arrives outside State Farm Stadium prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel The jacket of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano The sneakers of Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason are seen pre-game before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano Kansas City Chiefs fan The Weird Wolf arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Seth Wenig A Kansas City Chiefs fan reacts before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson The inernational flag of Greece decal of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) is seen pre-game at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Steve Luciano Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.Photo by: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez