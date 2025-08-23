'Smooth operation': Chiefs' first-string offense starts strong in preseason loss to the Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though the Kansas City Chiefs lost yet another preseason game, this time against the Chicago Bears, the offensive starters did not miss a beat Friday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the first-string offense jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, a far cry from last week's throttling at Seattle.

"I thought it was a pretty smooth operation for tonight," Head coach Andy Reid said.

On Friday, the starters played the most they have in the preseason, recording just over a quarter of game time.

"At the end of the day, you're a football player, and you've got to play football," Mahomes said. "We want to get out there and give chances to showcase that what we're doing is paying off."

Reid keyed in on players such as Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco and their ability to create big plays.

"I think we averaged nine, almost ten yards per play with the ones," Reid said.

When asked about those big plays, specifically a deep bomb to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for 58 yards, Mahomes focused on execution against the defenses they will see week in and week out.

"In order to be the best version of ourselves, we have to be able to prove game by game that we can hit these deep passes," Mahomes said.

Reid also gave some credit to the offensive line for giving Mahomes, who finished with 143 yards and a touchdown, time to throw the ball.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach felt rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons "held his own."

"I think he was solid in the run game and the pass game," Reid said. "Those are good players that (Chicago) has."

Fellow offensive lineman Creed Humphrey credited the impressive start to a good week of practice leading up to Friday's game.

As a result, they were able to "put a lot of good stuff on tape," according to Humphrey.

Regarding Kansas City's humming offense, veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton pointed even further back to training camp.

“We saw it all camp,” Fulton said. “We knew they were going to be a problem and it was just great to see."

Fulton, who signed with the Chiefs during the offseason, praised his new team for having "one of the better offenses" he's been on after stints with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes regarded the offense's versatility as a way to keep opponents guessing.

"When they're worried about us going deep and then all of a sudden, we're hitting screens and getting the same explosive plays, that kind of completes the offense," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs don't play again for another two weeks when they travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to face the Chargers in the regular season for both teams. That game will be broadcast locally on KSHB 41.

