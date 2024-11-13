Southwest, Delta add flights from Kansas City to Buffalo ahead of Chiefs-Bills showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines and Delta Airlines are helping Kansas City Chiefs fans make it to Buffalo, New York, ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills showdown.

A spokesperson for Kansas City International Airport shared Wednesday that each airline added a flight for Chiefs Kingdom travel.

Friday, Southwest added a nonstop flight at 9 a.m. that lands at 12:10 p.m. With limited seats available, Southwest's website shows prices upward of $600.

Saturday, Delta added a nonstop flight at 10:30 a.m. that lands at 1:41 p.m. Ticket prices look to range between $429 to $1,065.

Other flights with stops are also available on both airlines throughout the weekend.

The highly-anticipated Chiefs-Bills matchup kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

Kansas City looks to remain undefeated against an 8-2 Buffalo squad.

More than 50 million people watched the Chiefs outlast the Bills in January in an AFC Divisional showdown in Orchard Park, New York.

—