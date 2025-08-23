Special group of Chiefs fans honor friend who passed away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special group of Chiefs fans decided they had to honor one of their members after her death.

And for fans that are carrying a legacy of love for this team, these games and gear are personal.

At 5, we told you about the Twisted Sistas.

They help host a tailgate for kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Chiefs tailgating community is their family.



And when one of their friends passed away, they found ways to honor her through their gear.

One of the members has a patch on their hat with their friend's name and photo.

Charlene Hunter was on Facebook one day, looking for a fun Chiefs-themed hat to wear.



She landed on this one, and when she went to pick it up, she found out someone wore this hat to her friend’s funeral.

“But I just happened to find this hat on Facebook and I knew Deb and then I wear this to every game since I bought this," Hunter said.

What a way to honor a friend.

She told us about her friend’s sparkly personality, so all of that glitter is definitely fitting.

