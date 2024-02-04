Sphere in Las Vegas to showcase Chiefs, 49ers visuals ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas plans to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl week by highlighting both teams on its skyline.

Leading up to the game on Feb. 11, special Super Bowl LVIII visuals will illuminate Sphere's LED exterior, known as the Exosphere.

In addition to showcasing graphics of the matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, the Exosphere will display a countdown to kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

WATCH | SPHERE GEARS UP FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII

Short sphere video

“As a new Las Vegas landmark, Sphere is recognized worldwide for its dynamic visuals, and we're proud to collaborate with the NFL on content that will captivate audiences both in Las Vegas and watching on CBS," said Joel Fisher, executive vice president of Marquee Events and Operations at MSG Entertainment.

Inside Sphere, fans can peruse all 57 past Super Bowl rings on display.

“The custom Super Bowl-themed content our Sphere Studios team created for the Exosphere will surprise and delight fans, adding a one-of-a-kind element to the first-ever Las Vegas Super Bowl, and to the game broadcast," said Guy Barnett, senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development with Sphere Entertainment.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. CT.

