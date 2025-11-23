Suamataia, Worthy, active; veteran backup OT Wayna Morris inactive for Chiefs

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod.

Isiah Pacheco will miss his third straight game after suffering a knee injury late in the Chiefs’ win against the Washington Commanders late last month.

Kareem Hunt has started in place of Pacheco, passing him last week for the team lead in rushing yards.

Kansas City, which faces something approaching a must-win game at noon against the Indianapolis Colts, elevated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the game.

He is active, but Elijah Mitchell is inactive again. He was active last week for the first time this season.

Veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton is active again, which means Joshua Williams is inactive for the second straight week.

Two key Chiefs players who were questionable — left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and Xavier Worthy (ankle) — are active, but backup swing tackle Wayna Morris is a surprise inactive.

Wide receiver Jalen Royals and tight end Jared Wiley, who are going through the equivalent of a redshirt season, are inactive again as well.

Cornerback Jonathan Edwards, running back DJ Giddens, safety Reuben Lowery III, tight end Will Mallory and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta are inactive for the Colts.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), a former Mizzou standout, was the only player with an injury designation for Indy.

Tod Palmer

