Subway to debut 180-foot-long sandwich blimp in Kansas City ahead of Chiefs, NFL season opener Sept. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you win the Super Bowl, you get to host the first game of the next NFL season, and when you host the first game of the NFL season, blimps come to town.

Subway says it's celebrating its "transformation journey" — which it says started in 2021 — by letting customers taste test new menu items 1,000 feet in the air aboard a 180-foot-long sandwich blimp.

Kansas Citians can take part in the cross-country "once-in-a-lifetime dining experience" between Sept. 5 and 7. A specific location has not yet been announced.

The time frame is built around the Kansas City Chiefs home opener - which doubles as the kickoff to the 2023 NFL regular season - on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Chiefs are set to take on the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch KSHB 41's pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m., with the game also airing on KSHB 41.

Six sandwich lovers will board the blimp at a time, while testing The Beast, a new Deli Hero sandwich that debuted in July with five new Subway meats. All four of Subway's Deli Hero sandwiches will be provided to participants during the excursion.

Up to 40 participants will board the blimp each day. Registration for the Kansas City event opens at 7 a.m. on Sept. 2, and for those who are interested, you can apply here.

The blimp is also set to make appearances in Orlando and the Miami area later in the month.

—