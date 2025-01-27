SUPER BOWL FLIGHTS | Airlines add capacity for Chiefs Kingdom between MCI, New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, for Super Bowl LIX.

Chiefs fans looking to get a taste of the action in person will have additional flight options to choose from.

Kansas City Aviation Department officials say Southwest, United and Delta have already announced expanded schedules.

Airlines are adding additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and New Orleans (MSY) for #SBLIX. The base schedule is 1 nonstop per day:



WN849 MCI-MSY 1435-1630



This thread will include new flights that have been loaded. 🧵 — Justin Meyer (@JustinMeyerKC) January 27, 2025

—