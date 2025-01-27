SUPER BOWL FLIGHTS | Airlines add capacity for Chiefs Kingdom between MCI, New Orleans

Watch Now
Fireworks went off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium the moment the Chiefs won the AFC Championship 32-29 over the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, for Super Bowl LIX.

Chiefs fans looking to get a taste of the action in person will have additional flight options to choose from.

Kansas City Aviation Department officials say Southwest, United and Delta have already announced expanded schedules.

