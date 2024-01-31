Super Bowl injury report: 4 key Chiefs would've missed practice Wednesday, team estimates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs didn't practice Wednesday amid the Super Bowl LVII bye week, but the team projected four key players would've sat out had it been a normal week.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad), running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) were all listed as players who would've missed practice.

Jones' inclusion was notable because he hadn't appeared on the injury report since Week 18, when he sat out most of practice with a groin injury.

Pacheco, who missed two games in December after shoulder surgery, played through the toe injury for the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He was listed as questionable for the conference title game.

Thuney injured his chest late in the AFC Divisional Round win at Buffalo and missed the Ravens game. Nick Allegretti filled at left guard in Thuney's absence.

Omenihu reportedly tore a ligament in his knee against Baltimore and will miss Super Bowl LVII, but the team has yet to confirm the injury or make a roster move involving the free-agent signing and former 49ers pass rusher.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who did not play Sunday, would've been limited at practice due to a neck injury, as would've cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf).

Sneed has been on a limited participant with the calf injury each of the last five weeks, but he has played every game — except the regular-season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers, when most of the team's starters were inactive.

—