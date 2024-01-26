Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney, DT Derrick Nnadi, WR Skyy Moore ruled out for AFC Championship

RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Kadarius Toney, S Mike Edwards questionable
Chiefs' Andy Reid talks to reporters Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Andy Reid
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:52:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR), guard Joe Thuney, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team also announced the following players are questionable for Sunday's game: safety Mike Edwards, running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Gay missed Friday's practice due to a neck spasm, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd captured running back Isiah Pacheco (toe) practicing for the first time this week on Friday:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone