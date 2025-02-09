Super Bowl LIX makes for easy trip for Justin Reid's family

NEW ORLEANS — The journey to the Super Bowl is often a costly one, but for the family of Chiefs' safety Justin Reid, the trip couldn’t be easier.

"It's special because we have all our family coming to town," Justin's mom Sharon Guillory-Reid said.

KSHB 41 News staff Sharon Guillory-Reid

Sharon and her husband Eric Reid, Sr. reside in a suburb of Baton Rouge, and are making the short, 70-mile drive to the game, making it the easiest Super Bowl travel they've experienced.

Justin joked that he would need to win the Super Bowl to break even on tickets for the entire family.

Family has always been at the heart of Justin's football career. He and his older brother, Eric Reid Jr., who played seven years in the NFL, share a competitive bond that has fueled their love for the game.

The family says the two would constantly compete, whether it was through video games or on the basketball court.

The Reid family also has a deep history in the sport. Sharon herself played in the Independent Football League, a tackle football league.

Though Eric Jr. took a victory over Justin in their only meeting in the NFL back in 2018, this week the brothers are united.

Justin said he's sharing game film and game plans with Eric in hopes to get any extra edge he can.

Eric Jr. lives just a few blocks from the Caesar's Superdome where Super Bowl LIX will be played.

The family is staying with him which makes the trip to this Super Bowl even easier.

