Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes visits Disneyland (again!)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off his third Super Bowl MVP Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, toured Disneyland on Monday.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 12, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made what’s becoming a regular visit in February to Disneyland on Monday afternoon.

Mahomes earned Super Bowl LVIII MVP honors after guiding his team to a 25-22 come-from-behind, overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

As is tradition, the Super Bowl MVP is invited to participate in a parade on the day after the Super Bowl at a Disney theme park.

After speaking with reporters early Monday morning, Mahomes made the short trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles where he hopped on a float and waved to fans lining the streets of the theme park.

