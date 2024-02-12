Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes visits Disneyland (again!)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made what’s becoming a regular visit in February to Disneyland on Monday afternoon.

Mahomes earned Super Bowl LVIII MVP honors after guiding his team to a 25-22 come-from-behind, overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

As is tradition, the Super Bowl MVP is invited to participate in a parade on the day after the Super Bowl at a Disney theme park.

After speaking with reporters early Monday morning, Mahomes made the short trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles where he hopped on a float and waved to fans lining the streets of the theme park.

