Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 3rd Super Bowl MVP, tied for 2nd-most in NFL history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After San Francisco took the lead with under two minutes remaining Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it unquestionably became a Patrick Mahomes legacy game.

As he has through his seven NFL seasons, Mahomes delivered.

All Mahomes did in the final two minutes and overtime was go 13 of 16 for 100 yards, adding four carries for 33 yards and tossing the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman Jr. with 3 seconds left in overtime of a 25-22 victory.

He finished the game 34 of 46 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also leading Kansas City with 66 yards on nine carries en route to his third Super Bowl MVP, which is tied with Joe Montana for the second-most in NFL history.

Only Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, has more than Mahomes, who is the eighth quarterback in league history to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Mahomes is the first quarterback since Brady in 2003-04 to win consecutive Super Bowl titles.

No quarterback has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

With the win, Mahomes tied with former Dallas star Troy Aikman and former Miami QB Earl Morrall with his third career Super Bowl title. Only Tom Brady (seven), Joe Montana (four) and Terry Bradshaw (four) have won more Super Bowls as a QB.

