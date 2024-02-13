Watch Now
Super Bowl LVIII was 'most-watched telecast in history,' report says

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. <br/>
Posted at 9:01 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 22:01:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers garnered over 123.4 million viewers across platforms, according to a report.

Of that, 120 million of viewers tuned into CBS, which was the largest audience in history for a single network, preliminary data revealed.

In addition, Super Bowl LVIII was the most-streamed ever for the big game, which streamed on Paramount+.

Viewers tuned in from the platforms CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports.

The match between the Chiefs and 49ers featured a back-and-forth compelling game that ended in overtime.

The halftime show was headlined by superstar Usher, whose performance featured Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri.


