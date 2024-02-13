Super Bowl LVIII was 'most-watched telecast in history,' report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers garnered over 123.4 million viewers across platforms, according to a report.

Of that, 120 million of viewers tuned into CBS, which was the largest audience in history for a single network, preliminary data revealed.

In addition, Super Bowl LVIII was the most-streamed ever for the big game, which streamed on Paramount+.

Viewers tuned in from the platforms CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports.

The match between the Chiefs and 49ers featured a back-and-forth compelling game that ended in overtime.

The halftime show was headlined by superstar Usher, whose performance featured Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri.

