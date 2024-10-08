Taylor Swift arrives in style to Monday Night Football between Chiefs, Saints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All the stars came out for Monday Night football, including one of the biggest of them all Monday night in Kansas City.

Global pop music icon and girlfriend to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints.

Swift has become a mainstay at Chiefs home games dating back to October 2023.

Ed Zurga/AP Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Charlie Riedel/AP Taylor Swift arrives in a cart with her dad, Scott Swift, left, before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City, which has a bye next week, is 12-3 when Swift is in attendance.

This marks her 10th appearance at Arrowhead and the Chiefs have won seven consecutive games when Swift shows up to cheer them on, including all four postseason games last season en route to a Super Bowl repeat.

