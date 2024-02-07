'Taylor Swift Effect' hits Japan, turns more Swifties into Kansas City Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We already knew Taylor Swift was a global cultural icon. As she performs this week in Tokyo, it's clear her connection to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is helping to expand Chiefs Kingdom as well.

Swift is set to perform the first of four shows Wednesday as she continues the Asia leg of her Eras Tour.

NBC News found Swift fans Sayuri Ito, 35, and Ran Kawakami, 27, dressed in Chiefs sweatshirts ahead of Wednesday's concert.

"Taylor is going out with Travis from the Chiefs, and we copied the outfit she often wears when she cheers him on," Ito said. "We came to today's concert with the feeling of also wanting to cheer for him."

Kawakami said while she's been a Swift fan for years, her interest in football is new.

"I hadn't really watched it (American football) until now, but because Taylor's boyfriend plays, I finally watched it," Kawakami said.

Despite the series of concerts in Tokyo, Swift is anticipated to make the flight back to Las Vegas this weekend to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

