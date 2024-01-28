Watch Now
Taylor Swift helps Chiefs celebrate latest AFC Championship

Nick Wass/AP
Taylor Swift, center, and Donna Kelce walk on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 18:48:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans welcomed Taylor Swift into the Kingdom this year.

Sunday, Swift helped the Chiefs celebrate a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Swift shared a moment with boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs are now 9-3 overall, including the playoffs, when Swift attends a game. She’s been at every playoff game, but she’ll have to head out of the country before the Super Bowl.

Swift is scheduled to perform four consecutive nights — Feb. 7-10 — at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, but there may be a chance to get to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII thanks to the 17-hour time difference.

Her next show after the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Australia.


