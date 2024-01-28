Taylor Swift helps Chiefs celebrate latest AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans welcomed Taylor Swift into the Kingdom this year.

Sunday, Swift helped the Chiefs celebrate a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Swift shared a moment with boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs are now 9-3 overall, including the playoffs, when Swift attends a game. She’s been at every playoff game, but she’ll have to head out of the country before the Super Bowl.

Swift is scheduled to perform four consecutive nights — Feb. 7-10 — at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, but there may be a chance to get to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII thanks to the 17-hour time difference.

Her next show after the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Australia.

