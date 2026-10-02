The decades-long rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders continues on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week's Holthus Huddle, we sat down with Mitch Holthus before the Chiefs head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon.

The decades-long rivalry will be between the Chiefs and Raiders continues on Sunday

This weekend, the latest chapter of the decades-long rivalry will be between two undefeated teams! Both teams are coming in to the game 3-0, so someone is losing their perfect start to the season this weekend.

I asked Mitch what we learned after the Chiefs won against the Dolphins last week. The Raiders are coming in after a strong start to the season, so I asked Mitch how real of a threat they are to the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

