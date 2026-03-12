'They know how to win': Kenneth Walker III says Kansas City is the place he wanted to be

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenneth Walker III, Super Bowl MVP running back and new addition to the Kansas City Chiefs, took the podium Thursday to talk to media about signing with the team.

Chiefs new RB Kenneth Walker III says he feels appreciated Chiefs went after him, thinks he'll be a good fit.

Walker comes to Kansas City from the Seattle Seahawks, where he led the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

When asked why Kansas City was a good fit for him, Walker said the Chiefs know how to win.

"Winning coaching. Watching over the years, been to plenty of Super Bowls, and you know, they know how to win. So, I felt like it's a great fit for me," Walker said.

Nick Jacobs/KSHB Kenneth Walker III

Walker also said that being targeted by the Chiefs as a key pick while in free agency meant a lot.

"It means a lot, you know. You feel appreciated and wanted, you know, that's what everybody wants. So, I'm just happy to get in here and be able to get to know the guys and work."

The running back took to social media to share his excitement for joining the Chiefs Kingdom.

Excited to hit the ground running 💨 @Kenneth_Walker9 pic.twitter.com/jtzUWGXkSm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 12, 2026

He talked to media about Coach Eric Bieniemy's intesity for the game.

"He intense, yeah yeah yeah. The more he talk about it the more intense he gets," Walker said. "It's been cool, you know, but you want a person like that who's real passionate about the game, so I'm excited to get to work with him."

Walker took a question about if he courted or looked at other teams to potentially join, and he responded that there were other places, but he said, "This is where I wanted to be."

Kenneth Walker says Kansas City is the place he wanted to be. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hlQ03nyrSC — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 12, 2026

Chiefs free agent signees Khyiris Tonga and Alohi Gilman also spoke to media Thursday.

—