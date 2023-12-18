Watch Now
Ticket sales go live Wednesday for potential 2023 AFC Divisional in Kansas City

Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:35:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to a potential Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale starting Wednesday.

A ticket presale for Divisional game tickets will open to Jackson County residents from 8-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Participants must use a credit card with a Jackson County billing zip code.

Chiefs season ticket members have the option to opt-in to their 2023 playoffs tickets on a "pay-as-we-play basis." Season ticket members also have the option to purchase single-game Divisional tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales will open to the general public at 11 a.m.

Potential 2023 Divisional single-game tickets can be purchased online.

Single-game tickets to a potential AFC Wild Card game in Kansas City are currently available for purchase.

All purchases will be refunded if the Chiefs do not play a Wild Card or Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Super Wild Card Weekend will take place Jan. 13-15, while Divisional Weekend will be Jan. 20-21. The AFC and NFC Championship games are set for Jan. 28.

