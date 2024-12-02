Watch Now
Tickets to potential AFC Divisional in Kansas City go on sale Wednesday

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares to host the Chargers on Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41. He also spoke about his movie debut in "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to a potential AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are set to go on sale Wednesday.

The Chiefs will begin selling single-game tickets to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Season ticket holders and Jackson County taxpayers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game are already on sale here.

With the team’s Black Friday win over the Raiders and Miami's Thanksgiving loss, the Chiefs have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Notable postseason dates are as follows:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: Jan 11-13
  • Divisional Weekend: Jan 18-19
  • AFC/NFC Championship: Jan. 26
  • Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9

