Tickets to potential AFC Divisional in Kansas City go on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to a potential AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are set to go on sale Wednesday.

The Chiefs will begin selling single-game tickets to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Season ticket holders and Jackson County taxpayers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game are already on sale here.

With the team’s Black Friday win over the Raiders and Miami's Thanksgiving loss, the Chiefs have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Notable postseason dates are as follows:



Super Wild Card Weekend: Jan 11-13

Divisional Weekend: Jan 18-19

AFC/NFC Championship: Jan. 26

Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9

—