Tickets to potential AFC Divisional in Kansas City go on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to a potential AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are set to go on sale Wednesday.
The Chiefs will begin selling single-game tickets to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Season ticket holders and Jackson County taxpayers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early.
Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game are already on sale here.
With the team’s Black Friday win over the Raiders and Miami's Thanksgiving loss, the Chiefs have clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Notable postseason dates are as follows:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: Jan 11-13
- Divisional Weekend: Jan 18-19
- AFC/NFC Championship: Jan. 26
- Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9
—