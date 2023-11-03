Tim Grunhard calms nerves over airwaves ahead of Chiefs game in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At home, Tim Grunhard is calming nerves over the airwaves on 810 Sports Radio. Over in Germany, a different emotion is brewing — excitement.

"One of the hottest things you could possibly get right now in Germany is a ticket to this game," the former Chiefs player said on the show.

He's seen the excitement himself when he was there a year ago, promoting the game with Dante Hall.

"You walk around Germany, and you walk around Munich and the square, and you’re wearing a Chiefs hat, and people are, 'Oh, we love Patrick Mahomes, we love Travis Kelce, we can’t wait for them to come here,'" Gunhard said.

But, he explained, it hasn't always been that way. The fanfare is new, but growing, especially as the Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Frankfurt.

"1990, went there for a preseason game against the Rams," Grunhard said. "It was like a circus coming to town."

Now, he said Europe has fallen in love with the NFL.

"It has exploded," Grunhard said. "In Germany, they’re a fan of the NFL. So, they love the Chiefs, but they love the Chargers and they love the Dallas Cowboys."

After a hard loss to the Broncos in week 8, he's reminding people who we are, and putting things into perspective.

"Every once in a while, you need a two-by-four to be hit across your head and make you realize, 'Hey, you’re not gonna win every game; not everything is perfect,'" Grunhard said.

And overseas, Chiefs Kingdom is ready to show Germany what we're all about.

"Kansas City Chief fans will procure a bunch of new NFL and especially Chiefs fans in Germany because of the way they carry themselves," he said.

—

