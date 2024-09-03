Travis Kelce has 'never been more excited' before the start of his 12th NFL season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has played in 181 NFL games across both regular season and postseason play—a lot of football for the soon-to-be 35-year-old.

Still, Kelce told reporters Tuesday that he has "never been more excited" as he heads into Thursday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the start of his 12th NFL season.

The Chiefs and the Ravens will meet for the first time since last year's AFC Championship Game, in which Kansas City came out on top 17-10 on the road. Before that game, the Chiefs lost 36-35 early in the 2021 season in another primetime matchup.

"I've always enjoyed playing in the biggest moments with the most on the line," said Kelce.

Kelce has shared those moments with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who he spoke glowingly of while at the podium Tuesday.

"He shows up and he has a good time doing it," said Kelce. "That's the type of guy you want to come into work with."

The three-time Super Bowl winner shares the same sentiments as his equally successful signal caller.

"I just love football and how it takes me away from life," said Kelce. "It gives me something I can feel genuinely happy about."

Kelce said going into this season, he physically feels just as good, if not better than in years past.

The reason for that? A higher comfort level with his body.

"I think I've caught a good routine and a good groove of making sure that I'm at peak athletic ability," said Kelce.

While Kelce continues to perform on the field, the spotlight has grown larger for him off the field due to his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

"Hopefully the best is yet to come," said Kelce, with a beaming smile on his face.

—