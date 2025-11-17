Travis Kelce stands alone atop Chiefs' all-time touchdown list

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Travis Kelce’s NFL career will end with his bronze likeness in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in no small part because of his unique ability with the ball in his hands.

Kelce, the 13-year veteran Chiefs tight end, made a career out of finding the soft spot in coverage, then turning short passes into longer gains with his shiftiness and swagger after the catch.

It’s fitting then that Kelce took a 3-yard crossing route, juked a linebacker and turned upfield, rumbling nearly untouched for a 21-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The score gave Kansas City its first lead of the game in a critical AFC West showdown, but it also etched Kelce’s name in the franchise record book once again, too.

Kelce’s 84th career score broke a tie with Priest Holmes for the most career touchdowns in Chiefs history.

His 81 career receiving touchdowns already were a club record.

Kelce — who also owns Chiefs records for receiving yards (12,782), receptions (1,054) and ranked second in yards per game (69.1) — also has two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

