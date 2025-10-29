Veteran DT Mike Pennel joins Chiefs for third stint in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel Wednesday afternoon, marking his third stint with the team.

The Chiefs waived defensive end Malik Herring to make room for Pennel on the 53-man roster.

We have signed Free Agent NT Mike Pennel.



We have waived DE Malik Herring. pic.twitter.com/352qyMOnEn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 29, 2025

Pennel's agent announced the reunion first on X (formerly Twitter).

Congrats to @TheBeastPennel on his return to the @Chiefs today. Back in KC. pic.twitter.com/3xKxBKMZEi — Andy Simms (@AgentAndySimms) October 29, 2025

Pennel first played for the Chiefs in 2019, landing with the team in mid-October and starting two playoff games during their run to Super Bowl LIV.

A little over two months after the Super Bowl win, Pennel signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs.

After stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, Pennel was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in 2023.

He resigned with Kansas City the following year on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Pennel signed yet another one-year contract to stay with the Chiefs but was released on Aug. 26 as part of final roster cuts.

With Pennel back in the mix, defensive end Chris Jones looked to be in good spirits. KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs took video of the two at practice Wednesday afternoon.

To say Chris Jones is happy that Mike Pennel is back would be an understatement. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/VqbHYVqtEm — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 29, 2025

The Chiefs are set to play the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park Sunday in another chapter of their must-watch rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

