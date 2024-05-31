VIDEO | Biden dons Chiefs helmet as Super Bowl champ Chiefs visit White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were back at the White House Friday celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII victory with President Biden.

Flanked by several Chiefs players on risers on the South Lawn of the White House, the president walked into the ceremony with Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

As Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, his coaching staff, President Mark Donovan, stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce looked on, Biden praised the team for their winning performance.

It’s the second time in as many years the Chiefs stood guard on the South Lawn.

At the conclusion of last year's remarks, Mahomes had to step in front of Kelce who made a beeline to the microphone. On Friday, Biden decided to - briefly - hand over the mic to the Chiefs' star tight end.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden, left, talks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, during an event with the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again" Kelce said. "I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased, so I going to go back to my spot."

In last year’s visit, the team presented Biden with a No. 46 jersey in honor of the 46th president.

On Friday, the Chiefs presented Biden with a signed helmet.

Biden unbuckled the chin straps of the helmet and briefly put it on for a couple of photos at the podium before taking it off and meeting with coaches and players standing behind him on the risers.

