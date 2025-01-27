VIDEO | Kansas City celebrates return trip to Super Bowl to face New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills treated football fans to another classic AFC football game.

The Chiefs treated fans with another trip to a Super Bowl.

In the moments after game ended, fireworks shot off from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41's Wes Perry was manning the tower cams over the Truman Sports Complex, and grabbed this video:

Fireworks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

In the moments after the victory, our live coverage went to KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge, where the celebration was in full swing.

Watch fans celebrate in the video player below.

