Walter Payton's son talks about Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's 2nd nomination for prestigious award

NEW ORLEANS — When he collides with opposing defenses, he makes an impact, but you could argue it's nothing compared to the impact Travis Kelce is making in the community.

That's why he’s the Chiefs' nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is named after Jarrett Payton's dad.

"It's amazing to think about a guy that played back in the 80s, the impact that he's having," Jarrett Payton said as he reflected on his father's legacy.

KSHB 41 News staff Jarrett Payton

Growing up, football was always a way of life, but so too was service.

"And to me, that's what it's all about. That's the legacy. You can score all the touchdowns you want, but it's the legacy you leave, and how you leave an impact," Payton said. "And he's doing that with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and our family is honored. I got a chance to talk to him during opening night, and I told him that not only was I the person who took the first video of him and Taylor, but that also I was Walter Payton's son, and I wanted him to know what it meant to him to be nominated."

Travis Kelce has always been instrumental in the community through his 87 and Running Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers disadvantaged youth while focusing on business, athletics, STEM and the arts.

When asked about his service during Super Bowl Media Day, Kelce talked about the importance of giving back.

"I love the kingdom, baby. They're always going to show up and show out," Kelce said. "I was talking about my foundation earlier, whether it’s trying to help the community out, showing up to Arrowhead for football games or coming all the way over here to take over another Super Bowl, I'm so fortunate to play in Kansas City; we've got the best fans in the world."

AJ Mast/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

It’s that team effort Payton says makes Kelce and all the nominees so important to their communities.

"They work so hard on the field. They want to do the exact same thing off the field, but they also need a team behind them," he said. "Hence the reason why this organization is successful; the reason why the Chiefs are successful. It’s a pattern."

