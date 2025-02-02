WATCH | Chiefs depart for New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

2:10 p.m. | KSHB's Mick Shaffer is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Chiefs in New Orleans.

This is where the Chiefs will land in a couple hours. And these are my chips. pic.twitter.com/6flf7Fe1g2 — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 2, 2025

2:05 p.m. | What did Chiefs players pack for New Orleans?

9/10 dentists will love these packing lists 🤣🪥 pic.twitter.com/UDTmBVtbFi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2025

1:55 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department traffic officers helped escort the Chiefs to the Kansas City International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Off to the Big Easy, they go!



Traffic Officers escorted the Chiefs to the airport this afternoon as the team heads south to play for another Lombardi Trophy❤️💛



Go @Chiefs!#chiefs pic.twitter.com/5NEdGrKWhL — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 2, 2025

1:30 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer is already in New Orleans. Even before the Chiefs left KC, he was ready for their arrival.

Ready for Chiefs arrival. The colors of the New Orleans airport are an unfortunate green and white. pic.twitter.com/mrnv0qEJTd — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 2, 2025

1:15 p.m. | The Olathe Police Department helped facilitate a neighborhood parade Sunday morning to send off tight end Noah Gray.

Started the morning strong with the community, sending TE #NoahGray (#83) off to New Orleans for #superbowllix! Officers had a great time connecting with local fans and hanging out with Noah.



Let’s go @Chiefs!@cityofolatheks #SuperBowl #KCChiefs #olathepolice #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/H0UQWCxPZL — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 2, 2025

