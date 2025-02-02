Watch Now
WATCH | Chiefs depart for New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

2:10 p.m. | KSHB's Mick Shaffer is anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Chiefs in New Orleans.

2:05 p.m. | What did Chiefs players pack for New Orleans?

1:55 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department traffic officers helped escort the Chiefs to the Kansas City International Airport Sunday afternoon.

1:30 p.m. | KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer is already in New Orleans. Even before the Chiefs left KC, he was ready for their arrival.

1:15 p.m. | The Olathe Police Department helped facilitate a neighborhood parade Sunday morning to send off tight end Noah Gray.

