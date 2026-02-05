WATCH | Travis Kelce gets hype after nearly acing 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Known for coming up big on the football field, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made some magic happen in a different sport on Wednesday.

In the 2026 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am, Kelce stepped to the tee at the 16th hole and lofted the ball just a few feet away from the pin.

WATCH | Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets hype after nearly acing 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open pro-am

Kelce celebrated by turning his iron into an electric guitar as a packed crowd cheered in response to his remarkable shot.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to X (formerly Twitter) to show some love to Kelce. Shortly after his initial post, Mahomes had to clarify what exactly he was reacting to, with Kelce's decision regarding his NFL future still up in the air.

Talking about ⛳️⛳️ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zbvbhj3lgk — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 4, 2026

