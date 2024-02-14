'We own Vegas' | Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. celebrates Super Bowl during parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather was mighty fine Wednesday for a shirtless stroll down Grand Boulevard.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and teammates celebrated alongside Chiefs Kingdom after winning their third Super Bowl championship in three years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gay, shirtless and carrying his shoes, “sat down” for an interview with KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge.

“We own Vegas, baby,” Gay told Dodge as he laid on the ground at the corner of Pershing and Grand.

—