'We’re authorized to tase you': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce recounts team visit to White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That bit last week when Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was called to the microphone by President Joe Biden during the team’s visit to the White House and Kelce said he was concerned about being tased?

Turns out it wasn’t a bit — at least the tasering part.

In the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, that when he arrived at the White House this year, he was approached by four or five Secret Service agents.

Kelce says the agents told him, “You know, if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you."

The topic was a follow-up to the team’s visit to the White House in 2023.

At the end of the ceremony, Kelce approached the microphone, and while it’s unknown if he planned to say anything, he never got the chance after teammate Patrick Mahomes got in his way.

Back to this year’s ceremony, Kelce said he had no idea Biden would call him out and invite him to the podium.

“He walks right up and the first thing he said was to give me the floor," Kelce said on Wednesday’s podcast.

Kelce said he felt like a taser was on him the entire time.

Kelce admitted it wasn’t the first time things got harry during a White House visit, of which he’s now made three times.

During last year’s visit, Kelce only brought with him an expired ID. He made sure that wasn’t going to be the case this year.

“I caught shit for that,” Kelce said of the 2023 visit. “Because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was with going to the White House with an expired ID, I made sure I brought my passport. It showed that I was a citizen in Missouri. I was official. I was legit. I was doing things the right way because everyone has to do that at the White House.”

