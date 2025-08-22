What to know before the Chiefs' final preseason game against Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Aug. 22, the Kansas City Chiefs will get their one and only chance to play in front of their fans before the regular season begins.

The team announced Thursday that Julian Lerner, an actor, singer and musician, will perform the national anthem.

Former Chiefs wide receiver and 2017 Chiefs Hall of Fame Inductee, Carlos Carson, will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

Kickoff Friday is set for 7:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast for free on KSHB 41.

A look at important times is below:

