What to know before the Chiefs' final preseason game against Bears

Reed Hoffmann/AP
A fan celebrates a Kansas City Chiefs defensive stop during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills by a score of 32-29. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Aug. 22, the Kansas City Chiefs will get their one and only chance to play in front of their fans before the regular season begins.

The team announced Thursday that Julian Lerner, an actor, singer and musician, will perform the national anthem.

Former Chiefs wide receiver and 2017 Chiefs Hall of Fame Inductee, Carlos Carson, will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

Kickoff Friday is set for 7:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast for free on KSHB 41.

A look at important times is below:

  • 2:30 p.m. – Parking gates open
  • 3 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District opens
  • 4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
  • 5 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 6:20 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin
  • 7:17 p.m. – Bears team introduction
  • 7:19 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction
  • 7:20 p.m. – National anthem
  • 7:23 p.m. – Coin toss
  • 7:25 p.m. – Kickoff
