HOW TO WATCH | Chiefs vs Bears on Friday, Aug. 22 on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears Friday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coverage of Friday's game begins with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for approximately 7:20 p.m.

Postgame coverage will start as soon as the game ends from Arrowhead.

The Chiefs have lost both preseason games so far this year, the first against the Arizona Cardinals and the second in blowout fashion by the Seattle Seahawks.

They have not won in the preseason since 2023, a 33-32 win versus the Cleveland Browns.

Chiefs Kingdom can watch the game for free on KSHB 41.

