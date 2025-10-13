KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough matchup Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

While the Lions have only lost one game thus far, the Chiefs have lost three — a first in Mahomes' career with the team.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with several fans in Chiefs Kingdom tailgating hours before kickoff.

If you've met a true Chiefs fan, there's nothing you can say that would convince them the team isn't on the cusp of a winning streak.

"I think last year we won a lot of one-score games, and this year we aren't getting so lucky," said Kenny Arwine, Chiefs fan. "I think each game we've played, we have a chance at winning those games."

Many fans like Arwine are still wearing their team gear with pride after some early-season struggles.

Will the Chiefs be able to get a winning streak going? Fans have opinions on what it will take

But fans kept it real about what the team needs to do to be seen as a playoff-winning team again.

"We need a healthy offense, and our defense needs to gel a little better," said Chiefs fan Tony Duddy. 'We got a lot of new players this year. I think veterans need to step up and do more to bring that cohesiveness together."

Heading into Week 6, the Chiefs are 2-3.

Will the team show they have something to prove? Fans told Jackson they are ready to say, "I told you so."

"We're gonna have Kelce; we're gonna have Rice; we're gonna have Worthy ... Thornton. I'm patient," Arwine said. "Give us a little bit of time. We're going to be an explosive offense in the second half of the season."

