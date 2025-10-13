Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will the Chiefs be able to get a winning streak going? Fans have opinions on what it will take

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with several fans in Chiefs Kingdom about what it will take for KC to get a winning streak going.
KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough matchup Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

While the Lions have only lost one game thus far, the Chiefs have lost three — a first in Mahomes' career with the team.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with several fans in Chiefs Kingdom tailgating hours before kickoff.

If you've met a true Chiefs fan, there's nothing you can say that would convince them the team isn't on the cusp of a winning streak.

"I think last year we won a lot of one-score games, and this year we aren't getting so lucky," said Kenny Arwine, Chiefs fan. "I think each game we've played, we have a chance at winning those games."

Many fans like Arwine are still wearing their team gear with pride after some early-season struggles.

Will the Chiefs be able to get a winning streak going? Fans have opinions on what it will take

But fans kept it real about what the team needs to do to be seen as a playoff-winning team again.

"We need a healthy offense, and our defense needs to gel a little better," said Chiefs fan Tony Duddy. 'We got a lot of new players this year. I think veterans need to step up and do more to bring that cohesiveness together."

Heading into Week 6, the Chiefs are 2-3.

Will the team show they have something to prove? Fans told Jackson they are ready to say, "I told you so."

"We're gonna have Kelce; we're gonna have Rice; we're gonna have Worthy ... Thornton. I'm patient," Arwine said. "Give us a little bit of time. We're going to be an explosive offense in the second half of the season."

Alyssa Jackson

