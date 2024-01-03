With AFC's No. 3 seed secured, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not compete in season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs securing the No. 3 seed in the AFC, quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't play in the season finale, head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday.

Blaine Gabbert will fill in for Mahomes as quarterback when the Chiefs take on the Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

After the Chiefs' 25-17 victory vs. the Bengals on New Year's Eve, Kansas City secured the right to host a home game during Super Wild Card Weekend

Mahomes and other sidelined players will continue to practice as they prepare for the NFL Playoffs.

"This is not a less important game," Reid said. "It's just different guys in important positions playing the game and playing well."

Reid says for players like Gabbert, getting playtime could be invaluable experience that improves the team as a whole.

"It's a way to strengthen your team as you go into the playoffs," Reid said. "It's a way to build your resume in this league and gives you an opportunity to also strengthen our team as we go into the playoffs with guys with a little more experience gained in a game like this."

Reid said he has confidence that Gabbert knows what to do and will do it well.

"He works so stinking hard in practice, it's great to have that opportunity to go out and play," Reid said.

Reid also noted Wednesday that defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin spasm), running back Isiah Pacheco (quad contusion) and Rashee Rice (tweaked hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

