Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Xavier Worthy's vehicle stolen from Kansas City apartment garage

Chiefs Rookie Camp Football
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy participates in the first day of the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Chiefs Rookie Camp Football
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:03:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After arriving to Kansas City to join the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy's vehicle was stolen.

Kansas City police confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Worthy's vehicle was taken from the garage of an apartment complex in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the vehicle was parked and secured in the parking garage before it was discovered missing Monday, May 13, at 6:50 a.m.

The police report lists Worthy as the victim of the theft.

One source told NBC Sports that a group of criminals who “knew exactly what they were doing” stole the vehicle.

The Chiefs drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 28th overall pick.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone