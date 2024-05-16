Xavier Worthy's vehicle stolen from Kansas City apartment garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After arriving to Kansas City to join the Chiefs, Xavier Worthy's vehicle was stolen.

Kansas City police confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Worthy's vehicle was taken from the garage of an apartment complex in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the vehicle was parked and secured in the parking garage before it was discovered missing Monday, May 13, at 6:50 a.m.

The police report lists Worthy as the victim of the theft.

One source told NBC Sports that a group of criminals who “knew exactly what they were doing” stole the vehicle.

The Chiefs drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 28th overall pick.

—