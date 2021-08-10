For Orlando Brown, left tackle is the right fit in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — To the casual football fan, there isn't much of a difference between right and left tackle.

Sure, the left side is the "blind side." It even had a movie made about it. And typically that position pays more money than its twin on the opposite side of the offensive line.

But for Orlando Brown Jr., there's something more.

"I look forward to being able to kind of get rid of that stigma," Brown said Tuesday at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. "Of 'this guy' can't play left tackle in a pass-first offense or whatever."

"This guy" is Brown himself. And he's referring to his reputation in Baltimore, where he spent his first three seasons as mostly a right tackle.

"I look forward to blocking guys one-on-one," Brown said. "I look forward to all those different situations and those passing scenarios to take advantage of and really just showcase my ability and my talent."

It's not like things haven't gone well for Brown at right tackle. He's been a Pro Bowl selection two of his three years in the NFL.

But his father, Orlando Brown, who played 10 seasons in the NFL at right tackle and died in 2011, always stressed to Orlando Brown Jr. that left tackle was the premier position.

And Junior is playing it. On maybe the premier team in the league.

"I just look forward to being able to showcase and express all those different abilities in my game," Brown said.

He'll get his first chance to do just that Saturday in San Francisco during the Chiefs' first preseason game live on your Home of the Chiefs, KSHB 41 News.