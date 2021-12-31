Watch
Former Chief selected as 2022 Hall of Fame Modern-Era finalist

<b>2008 — DE <a href="https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/A/AlleJa22.htm" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a1-df00-ab7e-f1a94b660000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Jared Allen&quot;,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/A/AlleJa22.htm&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000169-550c-d600-a9fb-fd0e4b300000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1551910070114,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-a7d4-d6e8-adff-bff771920000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1551910070114,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-a7d4-d6e8-adff-bff771920000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000169-550c-d600-a9fb-fd0e4a7b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Jared Allen </a></b><br/><br/><b>Pre-tag 2007 stats</b>: 64 tackles (55 solo), 15.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended<br/><br/><b>Analysis</b>: Allen’s relationship with then-GM Carl Peterson had deteriorated so much by 2008, the tag was simply a vehicle for the club to retain control and find a trade partner. In fairness, when Allen voiced his desire for a long-term deal in March 2007 (and displeasure that it hadn’t happened), he was less than a year removed from two DUI arrests and coming off his worst professional season.<br/><br/>That said, Allen was an immensely popular with the Chiefs and had averaged more than nine sacks in his first three seasons. He put together a career year in 2007, leading the NFL in sacks and tackles for a loss, and leveraged that to get dealt to the Minnesota Vikings for a first-round pick (OT Branden Albert) and two third-round picks (RB Jamaal Charles and S DaJuan Morgan).<br/><br/>Allen signed a six-year deal with $73.4 million after the trade and reached double figures in sacks during each year of the contract, including a franchise-record 22 sacks in 2011. He averaged more than 14 sacks and nearly 55 tackles and never missed a game during the span before wrapping up his career with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.<br/><br/><b>Grade: C+</b><br/><br/>It’s a shame Peterson couldn’t find a way to make it work with Allen and keep him around, but the return haul — especially Charles — make the situation easier to swallow.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 21:49:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chief Jared Allen has been selected as one of the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Allen, 39, also was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2021.

He attended Idaho State and was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 draft.

The defensive end played in Kansas City from 2004-2007 and became one of the team's most popular players.

Allen's best year with the Chiefs came in 2007 when he led the NFL in sacks with 15.5.

The Chiefs traded Allen to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2008 season.

Allen continued to be a standout defender, with 22 quarterback sacks in 2011.

Overall, he played 187 games in 12 seasons.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet virtually Jan. 18.

The committee may elect up to five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2022.

