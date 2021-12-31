Former Chief selected as 2022 Hall of Fame Modern-Era finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chief Jared Allen has been selected as one of the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Allen, 39, also was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2021.

He attended Idaho State and was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 draft.

The defensive end played in Kansas City from 2004-2007 and became one of the team's most popular players.

Allen's best year with the Chiefs came in 2007 when he led the NFL in sacks with 15.5.

The Chiefs traded Allen to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2008 season.

Allen continued to be a standout defender, with 22 quarterback sacks in 2011.

Overall, he played 187 games in 12 seasons.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet virtually Jan. 18.

The committee may elect up to five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2022.

