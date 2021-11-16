Watch
Former Chiefs DT Curley Culp announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Culp inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013
Tony Dejak/AP
Former NFL football player Curley Culp speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Curley Culp
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 18:29:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Chiefs defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp announced on Monday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Culp, who spent seven years with the Chiefs from 1968 to 1978, made the announcement on Twitter.

"To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Culp said on Twitter. "Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13."

In 2013, Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and played on the Chiefs' Superbowl IV championship team.

Culp also spent 7 years with the then Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

