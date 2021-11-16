Former Chiefs DT Curley Culp announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Chiefs defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp announced on Monday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Culp, who spent seven years with the Chiefs from 1968 to 1978, made the announcement on Twitter.

To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021

"To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Culp said on Twitter. "Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13."

In 2013, Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and played on the Chiefs' Superbowl IV championship team.

Culp also spent 7 years with the then Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.