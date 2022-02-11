Watch
Former Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

ED ZURGA/AP
Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil watches his team agains the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006. Vermeil has announced that this would be his last game as coach of the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 10:00 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 23:00:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil will be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vermeil's selection to the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday night.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I would like to congratulate Dick Vermeil on being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Coach Vermeil led the Chiefs for five seasons on the final stop of his Hall of Fame career."

Vermeil spent five seasons as the Chiefs head coach and built one of the NFL's most potent offenses.

The offenses featured quarterback Trent Green, running back Priest Holmes and tight end Tony Gonzalez.

His best season in Kansas City came in 2003 when he led the team to a 13-3 record and an AFC West Division title.

He led two teams to the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles in 1980 and the St. Louis Rams in 1999.

His Eagles team lost to the Oakland Raiders, but the Rams, behind another high-powered offense, defeated the Tennessee Titans.

Vermeil coached in the NFL for 15 seasons and finished with a record of 120-109.

